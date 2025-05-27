New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training construct a tent at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2025. As the Air Force shifts to a “mission-ready” mindset, senior enlisted leaders from various career fields partook in a mission-ready Airman course, conducting a complex range of activities such as spall repair and weapons load on a mock F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
