    New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training [Image 14 of 17]

    New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training construct a tent at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2025. As the Air Force shifts to a “mission-ready” mindset, senior enlisted leaders from various career fields partook in a mission-ready Airman course, conducting a complex range of activities such as spall repair and weapons load on a mock F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 08:16
    Photo ID: 9072346
    VIRIN: 250522-F-LY429-1019
    Resolution: 7786x4380
    Size: 13.33 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    This work, New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

