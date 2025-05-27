New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training cover a simulated crater with matting at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2025. The CIMCT course reinforced the Air Force’s priority of aggressively fostering warrior ethos in training, leadership and operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)