New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training receive a brief from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2025. Allvin emphasized the importance of the course and restoring warrior ethos, explaining that Airmen are warriors first, fully committed to defending America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)