Participants of the Chief Initial Mission Command Training receive a brief from Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 21, 2025. Allvin emphasized the importance of the course and restoring warrior ethos, explaining that Airmen are warriors first, fully committed to defending America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9072341
|VIRIN:
|250521-F-LY429-1012
|Resolution:
|6673x3754
|Size:
|21.96 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training [Image 17 of 17], by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.