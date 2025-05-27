New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Shermar Jones, Air Combat Command aerospace ground equipment functional area manager, stands watch at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2025. During the training, senior enlisted leaders participated in an Agile Combat Employment exercise, simulating the setup of a forward operating base and deterrence of local hostiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)