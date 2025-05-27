New CMSgts complete Initial Mission Command Training

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Karen Fisher, 1st Special Operations Logistics Readiness Squadron chief of material management, ties sandbags at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 22, 2025. Newly selected chief master sergeants participated in a recently established five-day training that prioritizes field immersion, mission command, and warrior ethos. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.30.2025 08:16
|Photo ID:
|9072349
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-LY429-1018
|Resolution:
|8256x4644
|Size:
|16.21 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
