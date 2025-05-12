Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, walks with Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, during a base tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. During his visit, Campo observed daily operations and discussed mission priorities with wing leaders, reinforcing USAFE’s focus on forward-based readiness, strategic deterrence, and multinational integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)