Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, observes a patient decontamination demonstration at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The visit provided Campo with an opportunity to connect with Airmen and assess how the 39th Air Base Wing supports USAFE’s objectives of maintaining a ready, responsive force capable of executing operations across multiple theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)