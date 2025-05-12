Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, tests a virtual reality air traffic control simulator at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The demonstration highlighted innovative training systems supporting USAFE operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)