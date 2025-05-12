Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, center right, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, speaks with Airmen assigned to the 39th Medical Group during a tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The visit allowed Campo to engage directly with Airmen, observe mission execution, and gain insight into the 39th Air Base Wing’s role in supporting USAFE’s priorities of regional stability, agile combat employment, and NATO interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)