    Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit [Image 8 of 18]

    Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    05.14.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana Bolfing 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, receives a mission overview from U.S. Army personnel at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The briefing highlighted Army aviation capabilities and interservice cooperation in support of regional operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2025 06:29
    Photo ID: 9045005
    VIRIN: 250514-F-VB704-1350
    Resolution: 7806x5204
    Size: 9.31 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Incirlik AB
    DV visit
    Türkiye
    Maj. Gen. Campo
    NATO interoperability

