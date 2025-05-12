U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, receives a mission overview from U.S. Army personnel at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The briefing highlighted Army aviation capabilities and interservice cooperation in support of regional operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 06:29
|Photo ID:
|9045005
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-VB704-1350
|Resolution:
|7806x5204
|Size:
|9.31 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.