Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, receives a mission overview from U.S. Army personnel at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The briefing highlighted Army aviation capabilities and interservice cooperation in support of regional operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)