Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, receives a briefing from Col. Albert Esposito, 39th Air Base Wing deputy commander, inside the air traffic control tower at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. During his visit, Maj. Gen. Campo observed daily operations and discussed mission priorities with wing leaders, reinforcing USAFE’s focus on forward-based readiness, strategic deterrence, and multinational integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 06:29
|Photo ID:
|9045006
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-VB704-1416
|Resolution:
|8055x5370
|Size:
|6.09 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
