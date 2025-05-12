Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, shakes hands with Turkish Air Force Brig. Gen. Kemel Güleç, 10th Main Jet Base Command commander, after a meeting at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The meeting emphasized bilateral defense cooperation and strategic alignment between NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)