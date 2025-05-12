Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, receives a mission update from Staff Sgt. Brayton Simas, 39th Maintenance Squadron weapons maintenance team chief, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. Campo toured multiple units to assess mission readiness and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)