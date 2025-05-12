Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, right, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, speaks with 39th Operations Support Squadron Airmen at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The discussion highlighted air traffic control operations and the unit’s role in maintaining airfield safety and efficiency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)