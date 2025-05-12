Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arjan Gonzales, 39th Weapons System Security Group quality assurance evaluator, holds a commander’s coin presented by Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. Campo recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to the 39th Air Base Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)