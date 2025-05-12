U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Arjan Gonzales, 39th Weapons System Security Group quality assurance evaluator, holds a commander’s coin presented by Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. Campo recognized outstanding performers for their contributions to the 39th Air Base Wing mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2025 06:29
|Photo ID:
|9045003
|VIRIN:
|250514-F-VB704-1298
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.