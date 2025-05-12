Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, examines a U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk during a tour at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The visit provided Campo with an opportunity to connect with Airmen and assess how Incirlik AB supports USAFE’s objectives of maintaining a ready, responsive force capable of executing operations across multiple theaters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)