Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, engages with 39th Air Base Wing personnel during a unit briefing at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The visit provided an opportunity to discuss readiness, challenges, and team accomplishments across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)