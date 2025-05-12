Maj. Gen. Campo highlights operational strength during Incirlik AB visit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Joseph Campo, left, Headquarters U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Operations, Strategic Deterrence and Nuclear Integration director, visits a contingency dorm room during a tour of Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, May 14, 2025. The stop provided insight into temporary lodging and beddown capabilities for deployed and transient personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brieana E. Bolfing)