Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Robert F. Ruiz-Rhoades, an intelligence analyst assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, Pennsylvania National Guard, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.



“I have always felt a calling to serve since my family members have served in the past,” Ruiz-Rhoades said. “I am looking forward to the Lithuanian partnership event because we’ll get a glimpse into their style of training.”



The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)