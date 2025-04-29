Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Marcel A. Virachittevin , a military policeman assigned to the 273rd Military Police Company, 372nd Military Police Battalion, D.C. National Guard, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.



“I joined the National Guard because of the need to serve the country,” Virachittevin said. “The part of the competition I’m looking forward to the most is the exposure to new units, making new friends and shooting.”



The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)