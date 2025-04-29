Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Nathaniel M. Valenti, a UH-60 helicopter repairer assigned to Charlie Company, 1-126th Aviation Regiment, Delaware National Guard, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.



“I joined the guard to follow in the footsteps of my brother,” Valenti said. “I fell in love with the Guard quickly and made lifelong friendships, learned to be a better leader and started my full time army career in the Guard.”



The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)