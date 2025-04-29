Region II Best Warrior Competition kicks off at Fort Indiantown Gap

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES
05.05.2025
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition completed “Day 0,” or in-processing, here today as they prepare for this week’s events.
After in-processing and welcome briefings, the competitors had portraits taken and then had dinner with Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders.
The competitors come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards. They were the winners of their own state’s Best Warrior Competitions in the Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year categories.
The competitors for NCO of the Year are:
- Sgt. Daniel Miller – Pennsylvania National Guard
- Staff Sgt. Andras S. Bajusz – West Virginia National Guard
- Sgt. Nathaniel M. Valenti – Delaware National Guard
- Sgt. Miles E. Crawford – Maryland National Guard
- Sgt. Jherrica Steiner – D.C. National Guard
- Staff Sgt. Ivo Garner – Virginia National Guard
The competitors for Soldier of the Year are:
- Spc. Robert F. Ruiz-Rhoades – Pennsylvania National Guard
- Spc. Dominic Starry – West Virginia National Guard
- Spc. Max D. Hershey – Delaware National Guard
- Spc. Nathan D. Walker – Maryland National Guard
- Spc. Marcel A. Virachittevin – D.C. National Guard
- Spc. Nicholas J. Warren – Virginia National Guard
Over the next four days, these Soldiers will compete in challenges testing their physical fitness, marksmanship and other essential Soldier skills.
Winners from this competition will represent National Guard Region II at the National Best Warrior Competition in July.
Soldiers from the Lithuanian army will also join to participate in events throughout the week. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partners since 1993 as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.
