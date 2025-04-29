Region II Best Warrior Competition kicks off at Fort Indiantown Gap

Photo By Spc. Skylin Simpson | U.S. Soldiers pose for a picture during the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Fort...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Skylin Simpson | U.S. Soldiers pose for a picture during the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, May 5, 2025. The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests the military knowledge, strength and endurance of the state's best warriors from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – U.S. Soldiers competing in the Region II Best Warrior Competition completed “Day 0,” or in-processing, here today as they prepare for this week’s events.



After in-processing and welcome briefings, the competitors had portraits taken and then had dinner with Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders.



The competitors come from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards. They were the winners of their own state’s Best Warrior Competitions in the Soldier of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year categories.



The competitors for NCO of the Year are:





Sgt. Daniel Miller – Pennsylvania National Guard

Staff Sgt. Andras S. Bajusz – West Virginia National Guard

Sgt. Nathaniel M. Valenti – Delaware National Guard

Sgt. Miles E. Crawford – Maryland National Guard

Sgt. Jherrica Steiner – D.C. National Guard

Staff Sgt. Ivo Garner – Virginia National Guard





Spc. Robert F. Ruiz-Rhoades – Pennsylvania National Guard

Spc. Dominic Starry – West Virginia National Guard

Spc. Max D. Hershey – Delaware National Guard

Spc. Nathan D. Walker – Maryland National Guard

Spc. Marcel A. Virachittevin – D.C. National Guard

Spc. Nicholas J. Warren – Virginia National Guard



The competitors for Soldier of the Year are:Over the next four days, these Soldiers will compete in challenges testing their physical fitness, marksmanship and other essential Soldier skills.Winners from this competition will represent National Guard Region II at the National Best Warrior Competition in July.Soldiers from the Lithuanian army will also join to participate in events throughout the week. The Pennsylvania National Guard and Lithuania have been partners since 1993 as part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program.