Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Dominic Starry, an ammunition specialist assigned to Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), West Virginia National Guard, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.



“I joined to do more with my career and grow as a person and leader,” Starry said. “Going Guard has definitely opened many doors for me in the civilian world.”



The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)