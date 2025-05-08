Crawford, Ruiz-Rhoades emerge as Region II’s Best Warriors

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Sgt. Miles Crawford and Spc. Robert Ruiz-Rhoades will advance to the National Best Warrior Competition after winning the Region II competition that took place here May 5-9, 2025.



Crawford, a human intelligence collector with the Maryland National Guard, won the Noncommissioned Officer of the Year category.



Ruiz-Rhoades, an intelligence analyst with the Pennsylvania National Guard, won the Soldier of the Year category.



Competition organizers and senior Pennsylvania National Guard leaders recognized all competitors during an award ceremony May 9. Each competitor received a certificate. The winners were awarded a trophy and commemorative plaque. However, Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, said that each of them should remember the significance of qualifying for the regional competition.



“The 12 competitors represent 30,923 Soldiers in Region II. I think that is a pretty big deal. If this was intended to be easy, there would be more people here,” McHugh said during the ceremony. “I expect each of you to leave here with your heads held high, because I’m proud of each and every one of you.”



Pennsylvania’s command senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn Phillips, added that the experience they gain at the competition will help them and their fellow Soldiers.



“Look at what you can do better, and how you can improve your unit,” said Phillips said. “Lead with integrity, confidence and empathy. You lead with those three things and your Soldiers will always trust you.”



After a grueling week of intense competition, which tested the competitors’ physical fitness, resilience and knowledge of essential Soldier skills, Crawford and Ruiz-Rhoades emerged victorious in multiple events.



Crawford was the top finisher in the NCO of the Year category for the Ranger Physical Assessment, the kayak-foot race event, land navigation, military weapons marksmanship and the medical simulation event. He credits his leaders in his unit for helping him prepare for the competition, specifically his readiness NCO, Sgt. 1st Class Robert Wachtel, and his supply NCO, Sgt. Anthony Killiebrew.



“I prepared for the physical stuff on my own, doing CrossFit and going to the gym. But my unit supported me by letting me draw weapons from the supply room, doing some medical lanes, roasting me on my board questions,” Crawford said. “There are a lot of great Soldiers out there, and I didn’t know I was going to make it this far. It’s good because you get to practice things you don’t always get to practice on a drill weekend.”



Ruiz-Rhoades was the top finisher in the Soldier of the Year category for the Ranger Physical Assessment, written exam, traditional weapons marksmanship and the medical simulation event. For him, preparing for the competition was not a solo endeavor. His family played a part in preparing for the competition.



“He’s already a super athletic and physically fit person. He trained himself at home, mentally and physically. He went kayaking to prepare for that event. We made notecards to help him prepare for his appearance board,” said his sister, Courtney Rhoades. “He makes our family very proud.”



He looks forward to drawing on his family’s support as he prepares for nationals.



“Their support means a lot. Without them I wouldn’t be here,” Ruiz-Rhoades said. “Their support keeps me motivated through the tough events and keeps me going.”



The National Best Warrior Competition will take place July 11-20, 2025, in Maryland.



The 12 competitors in the Region II competition came from the Delaware, District of Columbia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia National Guards. They were the winners of their respective states’ competitions.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2025 Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:19 Story ID: 497539 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 34 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Crawford, Ruiz-Rhoades emerge as Region II’s Best Warriors, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.