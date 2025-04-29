Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Miles E. Crawford, a human intelligence collector assigned to the 629th Intelligence and Electronic Warfare Battalion, 58th Military Intelligence Brigade, Maryland National Guard, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.



“I joined the military to gain skills that benefit my career,” Crawford said. “I am most looking forward to meeting my fellow competitors. Best warrior is a good opportunity to build relationships and learn more about the National Guard.”



The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)