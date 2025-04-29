Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew S. Bajusz, a field artillery cannon crewmember assigned to the Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 201st Field Artillery Regiment, West Virginia National Guard, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.



“I am most looking forward to the hunter and angler event,” Bajusz said.. “Aside from being an avid outdoorsman, it is rare to find an event like this at a military competition so it should be a fun change of pace.”



The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)