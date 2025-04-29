Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

    Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers pose for a picture during the Region II Best Warrior Competition at Fort Indiantown Gap, May 5, 2025. The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests the military knowledge, strength and endurance of the state's best warriors from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 19:42
    Photo ID: 9016360
    VIRIN: 250505-Z-OJ073-1003
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1, by SPC Skylin Simpson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Regional Best Warrior Competition, Fort Indiantown Gap, Portraits, Readiness, Endurance, ARNG

