Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Max D. Hershey, a UH-60 Helicopter repairer assigned to Charlie Company, 1-126th Aviation Regiment, Delaware National Guard, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.



“I joined the National Guard because I wanted to serve,” Hershey said. “ I have learned a ton from my leadership about my job on how to be a good soldier and on how to be a good person.”



The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)