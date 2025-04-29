Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1 [Image 10 of 15]

    Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Max D. Hershey, a UH-60 Helicopter repairer assigned to Charlie Company, 1-126th Aviation Regiment, Delaware National Guard, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.

    “I joined the National Guard because I wanted to serve,” Hershey said. “ I have learned a ton from my leadership about my job on how to be a good soldier and on how to be a good person.”

    The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.

    (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 20:00
    Photo ID: 9016376
    VIRIN: 250505-Z-OJ073-1010
    Resolution: 4480x4480
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    TAGS

    Regional Best Warrior Competition, Fort Indiantown Gap, Portraits, Readiness, Endurance, ARNG

