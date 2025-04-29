Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Nathan D. Walker, an all-source intelligence analyst assigned to the 629th Military Intelligence Battalion, 58th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, Maryland National Guard, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.



“I joined the Guard because I wanted an opportunity to serve my country and state,” Walker said. “I have met some of the best people I’ve ever known, developed professionally and technically and have become a more squared away man in every aspect of my life thanks to the Guard.”



The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)