Region II Best Warrior 2025: Day 1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Nicholas J. Warren, a wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to the 229th Chemical Company, 1030th Transportation Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group, poses for a portrait for the 2025 Region II Best Warrior Competition held at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, May 5, 2025.



“I joined the guard for college benefits and I’ve had a ton of cool experiences I never thought i’d get to have since joining,” Warren said. “I’m looking forward to the marksmanship events because I enjoy learning about and firing new weapons systems.”



The Region II Best Warrior Competition is an annual military event that tests Soldiers' military knowledge, strength and endurance and hosts soldiers and noncommissioned officers from Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia and Delaware.



(U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Skylin Simpson.)