    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets [Image 31 of 50]

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets

    NATIONAL DEFENSE ACADEMY, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team displays their precision drill maneuvers at the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, April 23, 2025. During the exchange, cadets demonstrated advanced rifle drills, including their signature “fancy drill” routines -stylized performances that transform traditional movements, such as salutes, into symbolic, choreographed displays of discipline and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    NATIONAL DEFENSE ACADEMY, KANAGAWA, JP
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team honors tradition in ceremonial exchanges with Japanese counterparts

