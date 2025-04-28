The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team displays their precision drill maneuvers at the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, April 23, 2025. During the exchange, cadets demonstrated advanced rifle drills, including their signature “fancy drill” routines -stylized performances that transform traditional movements, such as salutes, into symbolic, choreographed displays of discipline and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 23:49
|Photo ID:
|9003686
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-PM645-2009
|Resolution:
|3600x1800
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL DEFENSE ACADEMY, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets [Image 50 of 50], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team honors tradition in ceremonial exchanges with Japanese counterparts
