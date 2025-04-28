U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team displays their precision drill maneuvers at the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, April 23, 2025. During the exchange, cadets demonstrated advanced rifle drills, including their signature “fancy drill” routines -stylized performances that transform traditional movements, such as salutes, into symbolic, choreographed displays of discipline and unity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)