Yokota Honor Guardsmen meet U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team and Yokota Base Honor Guard pose for a group photo at Fussa city concert hall, Japan, April 24, 2025. Yokota Honor Guard members observed the Drill Team’s practice session and participated in a Q&A before the Drill Team performed for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)