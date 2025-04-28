Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team and Yokota Base Honor Guard pose for a group photo at Fussa city concert hall, Japan, April 24, 2025. Yokota Honor Guard members observed the Drill Team’s practice session and participated in a Q&A before the Drill Team performed for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 23:48
|Photo ID:
|9003705
|VIRIN:
|250424-F-PM645-3005
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|5.18 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Honor Guardsmen meet U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team [Image 50 of 50], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.