    Yokota Honor Guardsmen meet U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team [Image 50 of 50]

    Yokota Honor Guardsmen meet U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team and Yokota Base Honor Guard pose for a group photo at Fussa city concert hall, Japan, April 24, 2025. Yokota Honor Guard members observed the Drill Team’s practice session and participated in a Q&A before the Drill Team performed for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 9003705
    VIRIN: 250424-F-PM645-3005
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
