Yokota Honor Guardsmen meet U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

A member of the Yokota Honor Guard carries an M-1 Carand rifle at Fussa City Concert Hall, Japan, April 24, 2025. This rifle is a fully functional weapon, weighting 11 pounds, and is integral to the team’s choreographed routines, which including spinning, flipping, and tossing the rifles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Oasakabe)