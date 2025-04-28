Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota Honor Guardsmen meet U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team [Image 46 of 50]

    Yokota Honor Guardsmen meet U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team displays their precision drill maneuvers during U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at Fussa City, Japan, April 24, 2025. The visit was part of the team’s first official tour of Japan, April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and National Defense Academy cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 9003701
    VIRIN: 250424-F-PM645-3003
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
