U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team and National Defense Academy Honor Guard Drill Team pose for a group photo at the NDA in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, April 23, 2025. The visit was part of the Drill Team’s first official tour of Japan, April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and NDA cadets. During the exchange, cadets showcased advanced rifle drills, including their signature routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)