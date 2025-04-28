U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Richard Miles, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team ceremonial guardsman, demonstrates drill techniques to a cadet from the National Defense Academy Honor Guard Drill Team at the NDA in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, April 23, 2025. The visit was part of the Drill Team’s first official tour of Japan, April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and NDA cadets. During the exchange, cadets showcased advanced rifle drills, including their signature routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)