U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team honors tradition in ceremonial exchanges with Japanese counterparts

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team displays their precision drill maneuvers during...... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team displays their precision drill maneuvers during U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at Fussa City, Japan, April 24, 2025. The visit was part of the team’s first official tour of Japan, April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and National Defense Academy cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team successfully concluded its inaugural official tour of Japan from April 20–27, performing at eight locations across the Kanto region. The weeklong tour included a series of drill performances and ceremonial exchanges, highlighted by two key events with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and cadets from the National Defense Academy of Japan.



These events served as a platform for strengthening international military relations, with precision drill acting as a symbol of discipline and cooperation between the United States and Japan.



“This visit is about more than just military cooperation — it’s about building personal and professional relationships through shared values and traditions,” said Maj. David McLellan, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team commander. “We’ve had an incredible opportunity to engage with our Japanese counterparts on both ceremonial and personal levels, strengthening bonds that contribute to regional stability.”



For McLellan and his team, one of the tour’s highlights occurred at Camp Ichigaya in central Tokyo, home to the JGSDF’s 302nd Security Police Company. This unit is part of the Eastern Army Military Police Group and is the only JGSDF element authorized to perform as the “Special Guard of Honor” for visiting dignitaries.



During their visit to Camp Ichigaya, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team delivered a performance in front of the Ministry of Defense headquarters, followed by a ceremonial exchange with members of the JGSDF Special Guard of Honor.



“The precision of the JGSDF troops was astonishing,” said Staff Sgt. Matthew Sweeney, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team supervisor. “They used various tools to ensure the angles of their feet and weapons were perfect. Their formations were so precise that from the side, nine members appeared as one. I was blown away by their attention to detail, and it was clear that each troop had a deep devotion to duty and an unmatched sense of dedication.”



After the performance, members from both units shared stories, exchanged techniques, and learned from each other’s cultures.



“Many smiles and laughs were shared, and I feel both units took a lot away from the experience,” said 1st Lt. Andrew Paquin, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team ceremonial operations officer in charge. “It was a proud moment that showcased the deep camaraderie possible through shared service and mutual respect.”



The following day, the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visited the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, where cadets demonstrated advanced rifle drills, including their signature “fancy drill” routines. These stylized performances transformed traditional movements — such as salutes — into symbolic, choreographed displays of discipline and unity.



“The ceremonial displays of the NDA Drill Team were impeccable,” said Paquin. “We were all inspired by their discipline, attention to detail, and professionalism.”



Founded in 1955, the National Defense Academy Honor Guard is composed solely of cadets who represent the academy at various public and military events across Japan, including base festivals, military parades, and cultural exhibitions, such as the MLB Opening Series in Tokyo.



“This impression was solidified further when we met with the cadets,” said Sweeney. “They’re not only exceptionally skilled, but also carry the same level of discipline as the troops they will someday lead. I did not see a single quality in any individual that I did not find admirable.”



Sweeney also emphasized the broader significance of the ceremonial exchange, which proved to be an invaluable learning experience for him and his team.



“To say that the exchange between the Honor Guards of the United States Air Force and the JGSDF was valuable would be an understatement,” Sweeney said. “Beyond strengthening ties between our nations, this exchange offered personal growth for everyone involved. It’s easy to forget that behind every military force are individuals with unique talents and values. Understanding the culture of our Japanese allies fosters mutual respect and prepares us to stand stronger together if needed.”



Reflecting on the two-day engagement, Sweeney further highlighted how the experience left a lasting impact on the entire team.



“This two-day engagement has been nothing but positive. Iron sharpens iron, and the Japanese certainly sharpened us,” he said. “We’re now challenged to meet the same level of discipline and devotion we witnessed here. Hopefully, my team and I can take that experience home and inspire others to be better than we were yesterday.”



The U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team continues to uphold the Air Force’s core values of integrity, service, and excellence — not only through ceremonial precision but also through meaningful international partnerships that strengthen unity and mutual respect.