Yokota Honor Guardsmen meet U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team displays their precision drill maneuvers during U.S.-Japan Friendship Concert at Fussa City, Japan, April 24, 2025. The visit was part of the team’s first official tour of Japan, April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and National Defense Academy cadets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)