Yokota Honor Guardsmen meet U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team

Yokota Base Honor Guardsmen watch U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team practice at Fussa City concert Hall, April 24, 2025. Yokota Honor Guard members observed the Drill Team’s practice session and participated in a Q&A before the Drill Team performed for the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)