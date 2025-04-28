Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets [Image 40 of 50]

    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets

    NATIONAL DEFENSE ACADEMY, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.23.2025

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marco Amaro, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team ceremonial guardsman, demonstrates drill techniques to a cadet from the National Defense Academy Honor Guard Drill Team at the NDA in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, April 23, 2025. The visit was part of the Drill Team’s first official tour of Japan, April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and NDA cadets. During the exchange, cadets showcased advanced rifle drills, including their signature routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 04.29.2025 23:48
    Photo ID: 9003695
    VIRIN: 250423-F-PM645-2018
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: NATIONAL DEFENSE ACADEMY, KANAGAWA, JP
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team honors tradition in ceremonial exchanges with Japanese counterparts

    Drill Team
    Engagement
    National Defense Academy
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard
    NDA Drill Team

