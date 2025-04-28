U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Barrows, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team flight chief, walks through The Gauntlet during a drill performance at the National Defense Academy in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, April 23, 2025. The visit was part of the Drill Team’s first official tour of Japan, April 20–27, which included performances at eight locations across the Kanto region and ceremonial exchanges with the Japan Self-Defense Forces and NDA cadets. During the exchange, cadets showcased advanced rifle drills, including their signature routines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2025 23:49
|Photo ID:
|9003690
|VIRIN:
|250423-F-PM645-2013
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|NATIONAL DEFENSE ACADEMY, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team visits National Defense Academy Cadets [Image 50 of 50], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team honors tradition in ceremonial exchanges with Japanese counterparts
