169th Fighter Wing conducts combat readiness exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing prepare munition pods to equip F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets during a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 15, 2024. Inspectors are reviewing the wing’s ability to execute critical tasks in dynamic high-stress environments representative of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)