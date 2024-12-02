Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing conducts combat readiness exercise [Image 20 of 21]

    169th Fighter Wing conducts combat readiness exercise

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.14.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing prepare munition pods to equip F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets during a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 15, 2024. Inspectors are reviewing the wing's ability to execute critical tasks in dynamic high-stress environments representative of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8793674
    VIRIN: 241015-Z-BX831-1007
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 14.68 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing conducts combat readiness exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inspection
    Air National Guard
    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    ANG
    Swamp Fox

