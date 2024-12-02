169th Fighter Wing conducts combat readiness exercise

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing prepare munition pods to equip F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets during a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 15, 2024. Inspectors are reviewing the wing’s ability to execute critical tasks in dynamic high-stress environments representative of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of operation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)
|10.14.2024
|12.11.2024 08:46
|8793674
|241015-Z-BX831-1007
|7200x4800
|14.68 MB
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|0
