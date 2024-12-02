Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Gonzalez, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility, participates in advanced-skills EOD training, at an undisclosed location, Jan. 11, 2024. Training scenarios with mock hostages enables EOD technicians to adapt to changing circumstances, helping them develop the flexibility to respond effectively to unpredictable events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)