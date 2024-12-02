Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise [Image 6 of 21]

    Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Army Sgt. Daniel Gonzalez, an explosive ordnance disposal technician assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility, participates in advanced-skills EOD training, at an undisclosed location, Jan. 11, 2024. Training scenarios with mock hostages enables EOD technicians to adapt to changing circumstances, helping them develop the flexibility to respond effectively to unpredictable events. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8793651
    VIRIN: 240111-Z-BX831-1010
    Resolution: 4800x7200
    Size: 15.55 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT

