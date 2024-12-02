U.S. Airmen build tents during tactical airfield exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility construct tents during a tactical airfield exercise at an undisclosed location on March 14, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force by utilizing the Multi-Capable Airman concept to create specialized and multidisciplined teams, leveraging advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)