U.S. Airmen assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility construct tents during a tactical airfield exercise at an undisclosed location on March 14, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force by utilizing the Multi-Capable Airman concept to create specialized and multidisciplined teams, leveraging advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8793662
|VIRIN:
|240314-Z-BX831-1009
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen build tents during tactical airfield exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.