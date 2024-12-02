Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen build tents during tactical airfield exercise [Image 14 of 21]

    U.S. Airmen build tents during tactical airfield exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility construct tents during a tactical airfield exercise at an undisclosed location on March 14, 2024. The U.S. maintains a highly agile fighting force by utilizing the Multi-Capable Airman concept to create specialized and multidisciplined teams, leveraging advanced training and platforms to dominate the warfighting landscape for the long-term security and stability of the region. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8793662
    VIRIN: 240314-Z-BX831-1009
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.76 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, U.S. Airmen build tents during tactical airfield exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    Multi-Capable Airmen

