169th Civil Engineer Squadron combat readiness inspectiion

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jessica McIntire, a firefighter with the 169th Civil Engineer Squadron, responds to a mock emergency during a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 16, 2024. Airmen are being evaluated on their ability to quickly mobilize and sustain operations in a simulated near-peer competitive engagement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)