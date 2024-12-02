Civil Engineers fabricate custom fittings for a new structure

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Goodwin, a structural journeyman assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility, fabricates custom fittings for a new structure at an undisclosed location, Jan. 16, 2024. Civil engineers assess structure requirements, considering functionality and specific needs, to create an infrastructure that protects critical assets, supporting operational objectives and mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)