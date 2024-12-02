U.S. Airmen build tents during tactical airfield exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility construct tents during a tactical airfield exercise at an undisclosed location on March 14, 2024. The Airmen showcased the importance of the Multi-Capable Airmen concept by swiftly deploying and establishing operational bases through their training in tent construction, which is crucial for sheltering from elements and providing sleeping quarters, thereby enhancing mission flexibility and response times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)