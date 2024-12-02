Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CODEL Visit to PSAB [Image 19 of 21]

    CODEL Visit to PSAB

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    03.24.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Congressmen visit an expeditionary air base at an undisclosed location in the Central Command area of responsibility March 25, 2024. The Congressional Delegation (CODEL) visited the base to understand better how the U.S. and regional partners are postured to defend common security interests and thank deployed U.S. Airmen for their overseas service. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8793672
    VIRIN: 240325-Z-BX831-1019
    Resolution: 5364x3576
    Size: 9.1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    CENTCOM
    CODEL
    AFCENT

