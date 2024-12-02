U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Cook, an explosive ordnance team sergeant and British Royal Army Gunner Christopher Alexander, a simulated hostage, both assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility, participate in advanced-skills EOD training, at an undisclosed location, Jan. 11, 2024. Incorporating simulated hostages into training scenarios enables EOD technicians to develop and hone the expertise needed to navigate situations where lives are at immediate risk. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.11.2024 08:46
|Photo ID:
|8793650
|VIRIN:
|240111-Z-BX831-1009
|Resolution:
|4800x7200
|Size:
|13.3 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.