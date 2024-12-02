Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jordan Cook, an explosive ordnance team sergeant and British Royal Army Gunner Christopher Alexander, a simulated hostage, both assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility, participate in advanced-skills EOD training, at an undisclosed location, Jan. 11, 2024. Incorporating simulated hostages into training scenarios enables EOD technicians to develop and hone the expertise needed to navigate situations where lives are at immediate risk. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)