    Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise [Image 9 of 21]

    Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Soldiers, Airmen and British Army personnel assigned to the Central Command area of responsibility participate in advanced-skills EOD training at an undisclosed location, Jan. 11, 2024. Training with mock hostage scenarios allows EOD technicians to apply and refine their advanced skills, ensuring they can safely and efficiently handle explosive threats in complex environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Amy Rangel)

    Date Taken: 01.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.11.2024 08:46
    Photo ID: 8793654
    VIRIN: 240111-Z-BX831-1006
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 12.78 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, Joint EOD advanced skills training exercise [Image 21 of 21], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT

